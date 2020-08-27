CASSVILLE, Wis. — Our mom went to Heaven to be with dad on August 25, just shy of her 80th birthday.
She was born September 6, 1940, to Doc & Irene Kowalski and grew up in Dickeyville. At the young age of 17 she married our dad, Wilfred Udelhofen, on September 4, 1958, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. They were married 59 years before dad’s death on May 31, 2017. Together they had 5 children. Mom taught us the importance of family, hard work and keeping things fair. When giving birthday or Christmas presents to us it would be equal almost to the penny. She loved to cook big family dinners, always wearing her apron. Flapjacks on weekend mornings was a favorite of both hers and ours. Yearly trips to our family property in Silver Springs, FL., was always a highlight. She enjoyed watching her 10 grandchildren play sports. She would cheer them on even though she didn’t know much about the game.
Along with raising 5 kids mom worked 40+ years at Kowalski-Kieler Ready Mix Company, the family business. She worked hard and took great pride in the family business.
In 1989, mom & dad moved to their dream home on the Mississippi River in Cassville. After retirement, they kept busy on their hobby farm in Stitzer taking care of their “girls,” aka chickens.
She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville, and past member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville.
Mom was diagnosed with dementia at age 75. After dad’s passing we were blessed to take care of mom in her home for 2 years with the help of some amazing caregivers. When we were unable to safely care for her at home we moved her to BeeHive Homes, Mt. Horeb. We can’t thank the BeeHive staff and Agrace Hospice enough. They truly loved & cared for her.
She is survived by her son, Kelly Udelhofen (Holly Jones); daughters, Kim (Robert) Govier, Dena (Shawn) Wood, Ky (Kevin) Ruchti & Coco (Torey) Schauff; grandchildren, Zachery (Alex) Udelhofen, Haylee Udelhofen (fiancé, Kyle Randall), Logan Udelhofen (fiancé, Lynlee Klein), Brandon (Kendra) Wood, Blake (Evan) Flanders, Brinley Wood, Jacob Ruchti (fiancé, Arranda Henry), Lucas Ruchti, Alex (Morgan) Schauff & Max Schauff; great-grandchildren, Ellenor Udelhofen & (due any day) baby Schauff; siblings, Mitz (Roger) Droessler, Betty (Wayne) Kruser, Jim (Charlotte) Kowalski, Donna (Larry) Bernhardt, Collette Kowalski-Hallowell & Colleen Kowalski (Wayne Ploessl).
Junie was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Frank & Mary Udelhofen, Tom Hallowell, Stella & Walt Timmerman, Merlin & Ruth Udelhofen, Ralph Udelhofen and Mabel & Bill Tobin.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there is no planned visitation.
During her later stages of dementia, praying the Hail Mary brought mom great comfort. Please pray a Hail Mary in remembrance of our mom. The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfunernalhomes.com.