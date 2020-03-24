Juanita V. “Nita” (Baxter) Barrett, age 88, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Nita was born on January 4, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Bert and Daisy (VanTassel) Baxter.
Nita was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, who graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and was very proud of never missing a single day of class. She devoted over 30 years of her working career to the Walsh Stores where she made many long time friends. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, John Barrett, on October 15, 1951, and they were blessed with 66 wonderful years together and 5 children, before he was called home ahead of her on October 30, 2017.
In her free time, Nita enjoyed reading a good book, going to card club and occasionally trying her luck at the casino. Beyond a doubt, her family was the most important aspect of Nita’s world. She loved spending time with them, and all she ever wanted was for everyone to stay connected and make sure they knew how loved they were. Nita was a kind and gentle soul, a very classy lady who made everyone she met feel special. If we have heard it once we have heard it 1,000 times, “Your mom is so sweet, and what is her secret for looking so young?” We are deeply saddened at losing Nita in our daily lives, but are grateful for all of the wonderful memories we have made throughout the years and will cherish forever.
Those left to cherish Juanita’s memory include her children, Daniel Barrett, Linda (Tom) Hillebrand, Sandy Bush, Robert Barrett and Shari (Bob) Wissing, all of Dubuque; her 9 grandchildren, Danielle and Gabrielle Barrett, Tom (Rachael) Hillebrand, Jason Jellison, Bob (Brooke) Bush, Brandi (Shane) Kampas, Jeff (Courtney Tomlinson) Barrett, Mike Wissing and Melissa (Clark) Egdorf; her 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Helling, of Dubuque;
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Barrett; her siblings, George, Louis, Mae, Murial, Bobby, Rosie and Fay; her in-laws, James Helling, Joan (Robert) Murphy and Shirley (Vince) Scardino.
Juanita’s family would like to thank Dr. Berman and Dr. Crista Weber, the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all of the outstanding care they have provided to Juanita and her entire family. We are also eternally grateful to our sister, Linda and her husband, Tom, for taking such good care of Mom and allowing her to stay in the home she so loved.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
