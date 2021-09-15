LANCASTER, Wis. — Judith Marie “Judy” Breitsprecker, age 61, of Lancaster, passed away on September 12, 2021, in the presence of her loving family.
Judy was born the oldest daughter of Clement and Theresa (Bergfeld) Gansemer in Dubuque on December 17, 1959. She grew up on the family farm in Holy Cross, Iowa, and graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1978. Judy married her best friend and love of her life, Gerald E. Breitsprecker, on November 25, 1978, in Rickardsville, Iowa. They began farming together in Asbury, Iowa, and moved to Lancaster in February 1983. Together, they fulfilled her bucket list of owning and growing their own family farm, raising their children and nurturing their grandchildren, while instilling the values of faith in God, working hard, loving unconditionally and leaving the world a better place.
Judy worked as a dairy farmer her entire life, taking great pride in her daily work and always looking forward to a beautiful summer afternoon in the fields and nightly sunsets in her very own God’s country. She was an avid quilter and found many hours of solace in her sewing room creating special keepsakes for her children, grandchildren, godchildren and people in need. Judy was very active in the community through St. Clement Parish, St. Clement Quilters and Grant County 4-H, where she was an adult leader for over 30 years, and a former member of Lancaster FFA Alumni and Swiss Valley Gals. She loved spending time with family, good friends and 4-H sewing students as she used her talents and creativity to teach others. Even in the last months of her life, she continued to do and care for others, making meals and spending time with those experiencing hard times.
Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gerald E.; son, Gerald C. (Beth) Breitsprecker, of Columbus; daughters, Lisa (Joseph) Laschinger, of Cross Plains, Elizabeth “Beth” (Shawn) Aldana, of Pewaukee, and Peggy (James) Vaassen, of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren. Judy is further survived by mother-in-law, Juliann Breitsprecker, of Asbury; brother, Francis Gansemer (Angela Woods); sisters, Janet Engelken (Kenny Ruden), Jane (David “Ike” Eigenberger) Geselbracht and Jody (Merlin) Tucker, all of Rickardsville, and Joan (Porfirio) Fuentes of Starkville, MS; sisters-in-law, Debora (Barry) Ruden, Cindy (Randy) Schrobilgen, Cathleen Breitsprecker and Diann Hohmann, all of Dubuque, and Laura (Jerry) Heiderscheit, of Epworth, IA; brothers-in-law, John Breitsprecker of Altoona, IA, Douglas (Lisa) Breitsprecker, of Potosi, Mark Breitsprecker, of Asbury; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy was proceeded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Gerald H. Breitsprecker; and sister-in-law, Jane Breitsprecker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, where a 2:45 p.m. parish rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her care.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff of UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center, SSM Cancer Care Clinics Madison & Dodgeville and Agrace Hospice for helping Judy through her journey to fight ovarian cancer with strength, grace and courage. Her work on Earth is done, may she rest in peace.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.