Larry T. Steines, 68, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
During this time of uncertainty, a public visitation and funeral is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Larry was born September 22, 1951, in Bellevue, IA, the son of Arnold and Clara Weis Steines. On July 15, 1988, he married Patti Anne Meier in Dubuque.
He was a 1969 graduate of Marquette High School in Bellevue. He attended University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, and received his Master’s Degree from the University of Dubuque.
Larry was a teacher and coach for over 20 years.
He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and was active in the church as a sacristan, musician, and with the parish’s That Man is You program. He was also a long-time volunteer with the Archdiocesan retreat for persons with disabilities. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, coaching volleyball and wrestling, and teaching. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, could eat hundreds of gummy candies, enjoyed a good joke, and loved playing ‘canasty’.
Survivors include his wife, Patti, of Dubuque; daughter Laura (fiance Justin Bronder) Steines, of Minneapolis, MN; one brother, Roger (Jan) Steines; eight sisters, Betty (Dick) Fleege, Sr. Shirley Steines, Marlene Steines, Kelma (Robert) Michels, Mary Jo Beohm, Bonnie Charbonneau, Ione Koppes, and Darlene Sieverding; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Meier; and in-laws, Sue and Martin Vina, David and Danette Meier, and John Meier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Gwendola Till and Madonna McCloy; one brother, Merrice Steines; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Steines; six brothers-in-law, Merlin Till, Gary Boehm, Harold Koppes, Joe McCloy, Tom Sieverding, and Ray Charbonneau; and his father-in-law, Paul Meier.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center for their loving care and support.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Larry’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.