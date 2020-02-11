Lou May (Clancy) O’Reilly Hamilton, age 97, of Dubuque, and formerly of Texas, was called home peacefully at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services.
To celebrate Lou May’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Lou May’s life, funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Lou May was born on March 2, 1922, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Pfohl) Clancy.
Lou May came from a pioneer family. She graduated from the University of Dubuque and went on to serve her country with the U.S. Coast Guard. Lou May proudly served as a Bowsen Mate 1st Class with the SPARS during WWII. Lou May was united in marriage to John “Jack” O’Reilly, and they had 2 sons together. She was later united in marriage to Clarence Hamilton on August 7, 1970, in Freeport, Illinois, and they were blessed with 42 years together before he was sadly called home before her on October 10, 2012. Lou May was never afraid of hard work and was employed as a probation officer for Dubuque County for 25 years until her well earned retirement. She was always a very active woman and served as past president of the Dubuque Girls Club and was commander of the Dubuque Coast Guard Auxiliary. In her free time Lou May enjoyed playing cards and at age 90 started playing poker and was named the Texas Hold Em’ Champion. She also loved to travel and was very excited when she was finally able to make the safari to Africa at age 85. We are grateful for the 97 years Lou May graced this Earth and know that she is now resting peacefully.
Those left to cherish Lou May’s memory include her sons, Sean (Frances) O’Reilly, of Rockwall, TX, and Brian (Heidi Tigges O’Reilly) O’Reilly, of Dubuque; her step-children, David Hamilton, of Dubuque, Terry (Judy) Hamilton, of Dallas, GA, Nancy Hamilton, of Whitelaw, WI, and Jennifer Hamilton, of Olney, IL; her 8 grandchildren including, Erin, Brian, Austin, Logan and Zach; and her great-grandchildren.
Lou May was preceded in death by her parents; and her 2 husbands.
Lou May was very grateful for all of the help that she received from Brian and Heidi for the last 5 years.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.