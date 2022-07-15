Ronald E. “Ron” Brandel, age 84, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:05 p.m., on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque. To celebrate Ron’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Dustin Long VU officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Ron was born on December 7, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Charles and Edna (Hirsch) Brandel. Ron attended school at Loras Academy and Dubuque Senior High School. After school, Ron honorably served his country from 1957 until 1962 in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Doris Meyer on December 28, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church. They have been truly blessed with 64 wonderful years together. Ron was always a hard worker and devoted 40 years to the Dubuque Packing Company until his well earned retirement. He has been a long time member of Sacred Heart Church.
When he found some free time in his days, Ron enjoyed getting outdoors hunting and fishing with family and friends. He always kept plenty of seeds and nuts on hand for feeding the birds, rabbits and squirrels who quickly became his backyard buddies. In their younger days, Ron and Doris enjoyed spending time at the cottage on Esmann Island. Ron was also an avid card player. Ron was an outstanding role model of what it means to be a loving husband, dad and grandpa. Family was his top priority, and Ron took charge of always making sure the holidays made everyone feel special. He loved to play St. Nick for the kids at Christmas and Easter always meant tons of jellybeans would be enjoyed. Ron truly was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Ron’s memory include his wife, Doris Brandel, Dubuque, IA; his children, Beth (Robert) Schmerbach, Dyersville, IA, Lynne (Patrick) Einarsen, Dubuque, IA and Chris Brandel, Wauwatosa, WI; 5 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Alysia) Schmerbach, Ellen (Michael) Hirsch, AnnaRose Einarsen, Olivia Einarsen and Max Einarsen, and 6 great-grandchildren, Jacobe, Lukes, Bella, Joseph, John and Natalie.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, John Charles Brandel; a great-grandson, Derek Hirsch; a great-granddaughter, Audrey; and a sister, Joan (Ray) Taylor.
Ron’s family would like to thank Dr. Janes, and all of the nurses and staff of MercyOne ICU for their kind, compassionate and professional care of Ron and the entire family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Ron’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ron Brandel Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
