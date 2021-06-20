Elmer J. Arensdorf, 79, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Luther Manor, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Elmer’s family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road.
Elmer was born on Dec. 1, 1941, the son of Henry and Grace (Lynch) Arensdorf. He resided in La Motte, IA, and farmed with his father. He graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1959.
Elmer met the love of his life, Rose Mary Duster, at Melody Mill Ballroom. They were married on May 11, 1963. In 1975, they sold the farm and moved to Dubuque, where Elmer went into real estate for Tri-State Auction & Realty, Century 21 and Brissey Realty. He also worked with Orkin Pest Control for two years, earning several awards. Elmer drove a school bus in the mornings for several years where he enjoyed both the students and the beautiful morning sunrises. He retired in 2012.
Elmer was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church for many years. In his free time, Elmer enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s ball games and taking them fishing. He looked forward all year long to deer hunting with his brothers, son and grandsons, which he enjoyed very much. Stories of the hunts were told over and over, some may have stretched just “a little” over the years. He enjoyed traveling to Arizona, Utah and Florida to spend time with relatives. He also enjoyed two trips to Hawaii. Elmer looked forward to playing euchre with his friends at their monthly card clubs and meeting up with relatives at frequent luncheons. He always had corn out for his duck families in his backyard and never went to bed without either a bowl of ice cream or piece of Rosie’s delicious dessert (or maybe both!).
One of the greatest gifts Elmer ever received was from his younger brother Glenn, who gave him one of his kidneys back in 2008.
For never doing a single day of dialysis and giving us 13 more years with him, from the bottom of our hearts, Glenn, thank you!
Elmer was a great husband, awesome dad and cherished grandpa. He is survived by his wife, Rosie; two sons, Mark (Jan Raymond), of Salt Lake City, UT, and Mike (Angie), of Dubuque; a daughter Michelle (Barb), of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Jordon, Kayla, Hunter, of Salt Lake City, MaKenna (Bryce) Ewan, Drake, Zach, Max, Cooper and Storm, of Dubuque; and one great-granddaughter, Penelope Ewan; six brothers, Eldon (Cathy), Tom (Kathy), Ron (Kathy), Gary (Laura Schuster), Glenn (Debbie) and Kevin (Jolee); two sisters, Anna Mae Hansen and Pat (Bill) Merfeld; three brothers-in-law, Roger (Carol) Duster, Bob (Mary) Duster and Gary (Patti) Duster; and two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Jim) Mullen and Sue Duster. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Ron Duster and Ray Hansen; his niece and godchild, Jenice (Hansen) Jach; and nephew Scott Arensdorf.
A special thanks to Dr. Whalen for taking such great care of Elmer over the years. Thank you to all his realtor friends, bus barn buddies and wonderful neighbors both past and present who knew Elmer along the way. Grateful to Luther Manor on Hillcrest and Hospice of Dubuque for helping us and dad on this part of his final journey here on earth.
In lieu of flowers, an Elmer Arensdorf memorial has been established.