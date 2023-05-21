Judith A. “Judy” (Kerper) Niemer, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:13 a.m., on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center.

To honor Judy’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

