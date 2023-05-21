Judith A. “Judy” (Kerper) Niemer, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:13 a.m., on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center.
To honor Judy’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Judy was born on November 1, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of John and Ellen (Tschudi) Kerper.
Recommended for you
Judy was a life long Dubuquer who graduated from Visitation Academy. She met the love of her life, Maurice “Maury” Niemer, at a Catholic singles event. Maury walked up to her saying that he had heard she was a pretty good bowler and the challenge was on. The couple went on to marry on June 13, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Church. They were blessed with 57 wonderful years of marriage, 5 sons and several years of bowling together. Sadly, Judy lost her beloved Maury on February 16, 2022. She was a devoted wife and mom who volunteered her time in the learning center at Nativity School while the boys were attending school there. After the boys were raised, she went to work as a bookkeeper at Borley Advertising and the Visitation Convent for 30 years. Her faith was always an important aspect of her life and was evidenced by her long time membership with the Church of the Nativity, where she was head of the Eucharistic Ministers for several years. In her free time she had many interests and hobbies. Judy was quite the bowler and bowled in several leagues including mixed league with Maury. She liked camping, fishing and baking cookies, especially Christmas cookies. Judy was an incredible hostess. Her home was always the gathering place in the neighborhood when the boys were young, and she was always happy when their friends joined them. She loved having company and especially enjoyed visits from the grandchildren and her “grandpuppy”, Annie. Every year Judy made sure she signed up for the annual pass at the Mississippi River Museum so that she could take all of the grandchildren to visit. We will miss our sweet, wonderful mom and grandma tremendously, but know that she is now resting peacefully, reunited with her beloved Maury.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her 4 sons, Kevin (Ellen) Niemer, Dubuque, IA, Patrick (Amy) Niemer, Asbury, IA, Gene (Kristi) Niemer, Manchester, IA and Doug (Jenny) Niemer, Victoria, MN; her grandchildren, Ben, Stephanie, Megan, Kalee, Colin, Jeff, Noah, Sophia, Emma and John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Maury Niemer; a son, Timothy Niemer; a sister, Mary “Jill” (Thomas) Thilmany; and a brother John (Gloria) Kerper.
Judy’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for the outstanding care they have provided for Judy.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Judy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Judy Niemer Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.