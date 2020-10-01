Amy M. Schumacher, 66, of Dubuque, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be greeting people before Mass.
Amy was born July 12, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Earl and Betty (Peck) Schumacher. Amy graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1974. Amy worked at Pizza Hut, Sisters of the Presentation and Goodwill. Amy was a great daughter, sister and aunt. We will greatly miss her smile and laugh. Everyone loved Amy. Amy has lived at Sunnycrest Manor for 17 years.
Amy’s family would like to thank Sunnycrest for all the great love and care she received there. They are our family. Thank you Sunnycrest!
Amy is survived by four siblings, E. Thomas (Pat) Schumacher, of Dubuque, Sally (Mike) Portzen, of Peosta, Jean (Dan) Miller, of Guttenberg, Iowa, Robert P. (Dianne) Schumacher, of Eloy, Arizona, and nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Elaine Schumacher, of Dubuque, Fred (Evelyn) Peck, of Spring Green, Wisconsin, and Karen Peck, of Champaign, Illinois, and many cousins.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, nieces Christine Elizabeth and Mary Beth Schumacher and Theresa Miller Eglseder, and a nephew, Timothy Scott Schumacher. She was also preceded by many aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be sent to Sunnycrest Manor Auxiliary, 2375 Roosevelt, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.