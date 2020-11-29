Georgia Carol (Derby) Knuth, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, from COVID-19. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran church, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced.
Georgia was born June 29, 1935, daughter of George and Harriet (Weidenbacher) Kaufman. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and Finley School of Nursing.
She married Earl Derby in October of 1955. He preceded her in death in December of 1987. She then married Harlan Knuth in January of 1997. He preceded her in death in April of 2018.
Before her retirement, Georgia was a nurse at Xavier and Mercy Hospitals.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a volunteer at the Dubuque Arboretum, Sunnycrest Manor, Camp Albrecht Acres and served on the board of Luther Manor. She loved to play Euchre and Cribbage.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Cindy) Derby, Laura Derby and Kim Moorhead; stepchildren, Harlan (Sue) Knuth, Mark (Carla) Knuth and Bruce (Kasie) Knuth; grandchildren, Katie (Nick) Simon, Bryan (Lindsey) Klavitter, Dan (Sarah) Klavitter, Lindsey (Tyler) Kaczmarek, Luke (Jessica) Johnson, and David (Hannah) Moorhead; nine step grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Tom and Don.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family sends a special thanks to Dr Runde, Bri, Julie, Luther Manor, Hospice and MercyOne.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.