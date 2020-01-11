Mark O. Burds, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Sister Lucille Gardner, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Remembering services: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Motherhouse.
Judith J. Herber, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, Diamond Senior Apartments Community Room, 1401 Wingate Drive.
Walter B. Holcombe, Elizabeth, Ill. — Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. today, Galena Bible Church, Galena, Ill. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the Bible church.
Edna Jackson, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Margaret A. Kleinschmidt, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Memorial services: 1 p.m. today, Harpers Ferry Community Center.
Lester G. LaPage, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 2300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Vickie Kay Lee, Fennimore, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. today, BD’s Eagles Nest, Fennimore. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
James E. Metcalf Jr., Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Kenneth A. Neuhaus, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Gary A. Olson, Platteville, Wis. — Masonic Service: 2 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, followed by a memorial service. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Margaret M. Otto, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clark Mills, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Millicent Ronnfeldt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Eastman, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Eric Troendle, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Shawna I. Young, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Boscobel. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.