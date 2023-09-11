Betty M. Carns-Carpenter, Sherill, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:15 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Nancy L. Estling, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

