Dale Weiland passed away December 11, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center with his family at his side.
He was born November 12, 1948 to Charles and Florence (Herbst) Weiland. He had one brother, David. Dale lost his father in April 1975. He had a special bond with his father and missed him every day of his life.
His celebration of life will be Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 1:00 — 3:00 pm at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. Full military honors will be rendered at 3:00 pm by the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard, Dubuque Marine Corps League, and the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Association.
He was a 1967 graduate of Wahlert High School. In 1968, he was drafted and sent to Vietnam.
Loyalty and fidelity were important to Dale. Dale was a loyal friend and had friendships that were 50 years old. Two of these friends were Pat Ferris of Appleton, WI and the late Fred Timmerman of Dubuque. He was married to Marcia for over 49 years.
He was a proud Vietnam veteran and loved the time he spent at the Veterans Freedom Center. Dale had great respect for Jim Wagner. Two special veteran friends were Jack Sawvel, who drove Dale to his appointments in Iowa City and Dan Weig.
Dale loved his family, country, and of course his truck. He loved animals, especially dogs and they loved him back. After he retired, he volunteered at the Dubuque Humane Society.
His pride and joy were his two sons, Greg and Aaron. They grew to be men who are hardworking, honest, and fun to be around. He loved the fact that they always stood on their own two feet. He also loved to hear about the antics of his four grandchildren, Taylor, Tristan, Trey, and Maddie. He was proud of who they were becoming in their lives.
Dale is survived by his wife, Marica; sons, Greg (Jessica) and Aaron (Jessica); his four grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Weiland of Dubuque, Lisa (Jeff) Klima, David (Jan) and Jeff (Sue) Neuville, all off Green Bay, WI; special cousins, Louise (Donny) Stoffel of Rickardsville, IA, Jane Schwartz and Linda Knockel of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Pearl Neuville; as well as his dear “adopted” mother, Moya Breitbach.
The family requests no flowers, in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Veterans Freedom Center or the Dubuque Humane Society.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses at Mercy’s ICU who all have angel wings and to the kind and compassionate Dr. Zhengjin Cao.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dale’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.