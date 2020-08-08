GALENA, Ill. — William Richard “Richie” Foecking, 92, of Galena, IL, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
A committal service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
He was born November 11, 1927, in Galena, the son of W.B. and Margaret (Grady) Foecking. Richie graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1945. He served in the United States Navy beginning in 1946 on the Control Submarine Chaser PCSC-1403 until his honorable discharge in 1948. Richie was united in marriage to Viola Ann Cogan on October 27, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on October 2, 2000. He then married Marie M. Berning-Busch on December 27, 2002, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on May 23, 2019. Before and after the Navy, Richie worked for his father at W.B. Foecking and Sons coal, draying, and ice. He then partnered with his brother David to buy the business, which grew to include Foecking’s Texaco, fuel oil, moving and storage, Main Street buildings, apartments and more. Richie spent a lot of time on the river and enjoyed boating, fishing, especially ice fishing with the airboat, duck hunting and water skiing. He was an original member of Galena Hydro’s Boat Club. He also enjoyed hunting deer and pheasants. He and Viola enjoyed traveling to interesting destinations, with and without the family. Also, after he retired, they took up golf and were active in the Galena Golf Club. They would go south to golf for the winter. Richie was proud to serve with the Galena Fire Department for most of his life. He was also a 50 plus year member of Galena Elks Lodge #882. Richie portrayed U.S. Grant in the original Galena Generals, performing in the 1961 Galena Civil War Centennial Pageant and traveling the country. Richie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was an avid Cubs fan and was excited to see them win the World Series in his lifetime and also enjoyed going to Galena Pirate football games.
He is survived by his two sons, Lee (Lynn) Foecking, of Highland Beach, FL, and Kirk Foecking, of Galena; three daughters, Lynn (Tim) Sproule, of Rockford, IL, Kristine (Pat) McCarthy, of Galena, and Ann Abraham, of Loves Park, IL; six grandsons, Richard (Karen) Leland, of Boca Raton, FL, Andy (Sara) Bower, of Danville, IL, Adam (Colleen) Sproule, of Haymarket, VA, Andy (Crystal) Sproule, of Springfield, VA, Scott (Kassie) McCarthy, of Benton, WI, and Bradley Abraham, of Duson, LA; four granddaughters, Andrea (Eric Parr) Watson, of Williams Bay, WI, Kym Werner, of Galena, Kristy (Greg) Sheetz, of Gurnee, IL, and Danielle Abraham, of Manhattan, NY; 23 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Leo Hillard; and a sister-in-law, Betty Cogan.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Billie Hillard and Peggy Klawitter; a brother, David Foecking; a brother-in-law, Richard Cogan; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Foecking.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Galena Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.