Mary F. “Frankie” (Gruber) Yeary, 83, of Dubuque, IA passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Jackson County Regional Health Center.
Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a Celebration of Life service will be at 12:00 p.m. Graveside service will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Mary was born on August 27, 1938, in Big Stone Gap, VA the daughter of Curtis and Elma Mae (Bailey) Yeary.
Frankie was most remembered by her knack of creating anything she set her mind to. She would spend hours searching for that special rock to build her rock gardens just right. Frankie had an incredible talent of envisioning beautiful creations from just a skein of yarn. Her designs were from remarkably detailed doll dresses to elegant afghans that will be cherished for years to come. She was an amazing cook that not only did her children enjoy but also her beloved pup Peanut. Frankie’s infectious smile along with her sharp-witted personality will hold dear to the hearts of those who she encountered.
Frankie is survived by her children, Mike (Sue Lang) Gruber, of Dubuque, IA, Deb Gruber of Spanaway, WA, Lisa Gruber, of Burgess, VA, Jeff Gruber of Dubuque, IA, Joe (JoAnn) Gruber, of Dubuque, IA and Missy (Merlin Hansen) Donovan, of Dubuque, IA. Her grandchildren, Megan Kedley, Ben (Ariel Miller) Donovan, Tishana (Eric) Suiter, Ryan (Dana) Gruber, Brandon (Ellie Loes) Gruber, Jake Donovan, Brittany (Kyle) Burch, Jenna Gruber, Katie (Adam) Kurt, Jake Gruber, Kristina (Drew Collins) Gruber, Emily Donovan and ten great grandchildren. Two sisters Ann (Bill) Akers and Connie (Rodney) Bray both of Virginia.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband Francis X. Gruber Jr.; a special angel Danny Gruber and her ever faithful and loving dog Peanut.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Whispurring Hope Rescue.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crest Ridge Nursing Home with a special thank you to Mary’s caregiver Karen. The family would also like to thank Vickie at Whispurring Hope Rescue for caring for Peanut.