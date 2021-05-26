Shirley A. Ruff, 87, of Dubuque, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Bethany Home in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, followed by visitation until 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Shirley was born July 23, 1933, in Dubuque, the daughter of Carl and Kathryn Scholtes Waldbillig.
On July 16, 1955, she married Philip J. Ruff at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died June 7, 2019.
She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High and worked for the Dubuque Community School System for 22 years.
She was a long time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mother’s Club, Precious Moments Club, and Power of Prayer.
Some of Shirley’s most treasured memories as a child were visiting the family farm in Otter Creek, Iowa, where her mother grew up and then as an adult taking her children there, too.
Shirley enjoyed sewing for her children and being involved with their activities.
She loved to travel and see new places. Shirley also enjoyed spending time with her family and she was always up for a good game of Euchre.
Survivors include her nine children, Thomas Ruff, Maria (Kevin J.) Kruser, Terrence (Jill Fondell) Ruff, and Michael Ruff, all of Dubuque, Rhonda (Steve) Balk, of Clive, IA, Deborah Dolezal, of West Bend, WI, Julie (Brian) Trentz and Eric (Stacey) Ruff, both of Bettendorf, IA; and Chris (Deb) Ruff, of Marion, IA; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron (Carrie) Waldbillig, of Kansas City, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two granddaughters; one grandson; and one brother, Robert Waldbillig.
A special thank-you to the staff at Bethany Home for their loving care and support.
A Shirley Ruff memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Shirley’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.