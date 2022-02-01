STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — Catherine Marie Starry, 85, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Reverend Phil Rogers officiating.

Visitation: 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, February 2, 22022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa.

Interment: Mt. Clark Cemetery — Central City, Iowa.

