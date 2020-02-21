LA MOTTE, Iowa — Virgil Gordon Bradley, 74, of La Motte, passed away in peace on February 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave., Dubuque, IA. Family and friends may also gather after 9 a.m. Monday until time of service at the church. Complete arrangements are pending.