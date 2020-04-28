DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marilyn (McDermott) Hentges, 84, formerly of Dyersville, died on April 23, 2020, at Bethesda Hawthorne Place, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Elmer Hentges, mother of Bill (Beverly) Hentges and Bruce (Catherine) Hentges. Grandmother of Zachary, Sarah (Loran) Pinna, Matthew Hentges, Nicole and Peter Hentges; dear sister of Kathey (Dick) Brown and Mary (Tim) Showalter; and a sister-in-law, Mary Kathryn (Hentges) Beckmann. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, in 2014; parents, Harold and Bertha (Burns) McDermott; a brother, Delbert (Barbara) McDermott; and in-laws: John “Luke” Beckmann and Alice (William) Hurlbutt.
Marilyn was born in Dubuque, IA, on July 12, 1935, and was a proud graduate of Academy of the Visitation. She later graduated from St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL, as an x-ray technician. She was a long time active member in the Dyersville community and St. Francis Xavier Basilica parish. Marilyn enjoyed daily walks, yardwork, entertaining, golf, travel, cooking, Lawrence Welk music and playing bridge with friends. She moved to St. Louis, Missouri, in December 2017, to be closer to her two sons and families.
A private memorial for immediate family will be on May 2 in St. Louis, MO. A memorial service in Dyersville will be held at a future date. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home at 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040. Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Basilica.