Jeffery G. “Jeff” Kotz, age 55, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Jeff’s life, private family services will be held because of the current gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. A celebration of Jeff’s life for all of his family and friends will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeff was born on October 1, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Gerald and Muriel (Gilligan) Kotz.
Jeff graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1983. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Theresa Jaeger, on July 30, 1988, at the Dubuque Arboretum, and they renewed their vows on April 30, 2016, at The Hotel Julien. Jeff was a hard worker and was employed with several places throughout the years including the Dubuque Inn as a bellman, FDL Foods, the Lucky Jo Bar at the Diamond Jo, the Freezer Plant in East Dubuque, Key City Transport as a truck driver, and lastly, part-time for Enterprise Rental Car as a driver. In his free time, Jeff loved to bartend at Randy’s Hilltop, where he could put his gift of gab to good use interacting with the regulars. He was a die hard Redskins fan and Kevin Harvick was his favorite NASCAR driver. Jeff also enjoyed drawing and photography and has created several beautiful pictures throughout the years. Everyone who knew him knew that Jeff had a great love of the big cats, with tigers being his favorite. Jeff especially looked forward to spending time in the great outdoors playing frisbee with his beloved dog, Peanut. He was a long time member of the Metropolitan Lodge #49AF&M and the Oxus Grotto. We are truly heartbroken at losing our beloved husband, brother, uncle and brother-in-law in our daily lives at such a young age. We love you Jeff, and will miss you more than words can ever truly express, and look forward to the next time we are together laughing in the Purple Rain.
Those left to cherish Jeff’s memory include his loving wife of 31 years, Theresa Kotz, Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Wally (Susie) Kotz, Rick Kotz, Sheri (Mike) Lively, Dave (Rose) Kotz, Pat Kotz and Larry Kotz, all of Dubuque, IA, Chuck (Vicky) Kotz and Pam (Dave) Roth, both of East Dubuque, IL; his in-laws, Dottie (Lowell) Willie, St. Olaf, IA, Monica Jaeger, Dubuque, IA, Marty Jaeger, Waterloo, IA, Andy Jaeger, Dubuque, IA, Gene (Gail) Jaeger, Albia, IA, Cathy (Steve) Wiskus, Colesburg, IA, Jerry (Deb) Jaeger, Dubuque, IA, and Angie Jaeger, Elkader, IA; countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and his canine best friend, Peanut.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, George and Frances Jaeger; and a brother-in-law, Charles Jaeger.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
