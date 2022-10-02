BERNARD, Iowa — Sandra J. “Peaches” Tigges, age 76, of Bernard, IA, completed her earthly journey on September 27, 2022, at Luther Manor while surrounded by her loving family. To honor Sandra’s life, a private family service is being held.
Sandra was born on May 21, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Howard and Virginia (Coyle) Pregler. She was born and raised with a gentle spirt and the kindest heart any woman could hope to possess. Sandra’s devotion to her family and friends was a driving force in her life and her commitment never waivered throughout her entire 76 years. She did spend a few years outside of the home working at Thermoline, but Sandra was primarily driven to enjoy all of the moments in life which really mattered. She thoroughly enjoyed being in the outdoors, and especially on horseback whenever possible. A little traveling was also a welcome event when time allowed. But, her greatest joy in life was simply taking time to love on those around her and a positive force in the world around her at all times. We will miss Sandra and her larger-than-life heart for others, but we also find peace in knowing that her earthly struggles have now ceased for her. Thank you, Sandra, for continually living the simple life with such grace and may you discover eternal joy now as we wait to see your beautiful smile again one day.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Sandra include her loving husband of 35 years, Richard Tigges, Bernard, IA; her five adored children, Richard (Julie) Haberkorn, Dubuque, IA, Wayne Haberkorn, FL, Tim (Paula) Tigges, Epworth, IA, Tina Tigges, Dyersville, IA, and Troy (Christi) Tigges, Dubuque, IA; her nine grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Janet Brown, Dubuque, IA, Sharon Hadley, Durango, IA, Ralph Pregler, Zwingle, IA, Joyce Maggert, Colesburg, IA, Joan (Kurt) Cable, East Dubuque, IL, Virginia “Ginney” Hudders, Zwingle, IA, Maureen Schmitt, East Dubuque, IL, Ronald Pregler, Zwingle, IA, and Kathy (Robin) Laughead, Zwingle, IA; her brother-in-law, William Smith, East Dubuque, IL; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Vickie Mary in infancy; her brother, Richard Pregler; her sister, Carol Smith; her mother-in-law, Loretta Tigges; and her brother-in-law, Lowell (Joyce) Wolter.
Sandra’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the professional and compassionate care they have provided to Sandra and her family. Your kindnesses have brought some much-needed peace into these very difficult days and we are forever grateful for each and every one of you!
