Judy Kay Pottebaum, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on May 6, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital Dubuque after a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA.
She was born in Dubuque, Iowa to Anita Elizabeth (Soppe) Gibbons and James Joseph Gibbons Sr. on August 12, 1956. Judy attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School through 8th grade followed by Dubuque Senior High School and earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Northeast Iowa Community College.
She married the love of her life, Steven Edward Pottebaum, on August 21, 1976, at Gale Blum’s Justice of the Peace in Asbury, Iowa. From that union they had two children, Paige June in 1983 and Mitchell Edward in 1988. Prior to going back to school for her Associate Degree, she worked in many restaurants as a waitress though the years and in sales at Leath Furniture. She retired from Project Concern working with Foster Grandparents and the RTA. After that she was fortunate enough to care for grandchildren.
Judy was a kind, generous, caring soul who thought of everyone else before herself. She loved gardening and canning, restoring furniture, sewing, making jewelry, and listening to and playing music, having taught herself to play the guitar. Mom was a lover of animals and enjoyed walking her dogs to the dog park along with her grandchildren when the weather was nice. She had the best sense of humor and a laugh you couldn’t forget.
Mom was very proud of her Irish heritage and shared that with her children and grandchildren, of whom she was also very proud. She was the best mom, wife, grandma, sister, and friend; she will be missed dearly by all who had the joy of knowing her. My mom was one of the strongest people I have ever known, and I hope I am an ounce of the woman she was.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Steven, sister Sandra (Denny) Deming of Idaho, sister Carol Gibbons of Dubuque, sisters-in-law Julie Edwards and Lisa (Roland) Wagner of Blue Grass, sister-in-law Carla Gibbons, her daughter Paige Ortiz (significant other Eric Zalaznik), son Mitchell Pottebaum, honorary son Leo Ortiz, grandchildren: Lisette, Jakob, and Jimmy, step-grandchildren: Ava Zalaznik, Julia Zalaznik, and Clara Zalaznik, several nieces, life-long friend Jane Howe, and last but not least--her beloved dog, Mooch.
Those who greeted her in Heaven include: her parents Anita and James Gibbons, her mother and father-in-law Darlene (Boots) and Edward Pottebaum, brothers Dale and James Gibbons Jr., nephew Ron Joseph Wagner, and her dogs: Molly, Maggie, Betsie, Sadie, Spanky, Ming and her cat Buster.
Memorials may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nachtman, Dr. Khan, Dr. Loc, Dubuque Fire EMS, and the staff of MercyOne Hospital (especially the ER) for the wonderful care they provided her (and us) on her final day and throughout the last few years.
