Sister Cora Keegan, BVM, 85, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Mount Carmel Bluffs in Dubuque, Iowa.
Private funeral services will be Friday, July 2, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Cora ministered as a registered nurse in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Gatos, Calif. She also served as an elementary teacher in Phoenix, and Glendale and Pasadena, Calif.
She was born Nov. 1, 1935, in San Francisco, to Ernest and Cora (DeMeyer) Keegan. She entered the BVM congregation on Jan. 24, 1959, from Most Holy Redeemer parish, San Francisco. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1961, and final vows on July 16, 1966.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marian Giovanini; and brothers-in-law, Lester Giovanini and James O’Brien. She is survived by a sister, Elsie O’Brien, San Jose, Calif.; nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 62years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, is in charge of arrangements.