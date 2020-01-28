Carvel W. Blosch, 78, of Dubuque, died Friday, January 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery, Zwingle.
Carvel was born June 18, 1941, in Dubuque, son of Conrad and Mary (Timmerman) Blosch.
He is survived by a brother, Carmen (Anna Mae) Blosch, of Cuba City, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Della and Eldon Hoerner, Dorothy and Gordon Bradley and Evelyn Paulson; a niece, Twila Hoerner; and a nephew, Ronald Blosch.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sunnycrest Manor for their loving care, and Tom Jack for all he did for Carvel.