SAINT DONATUS, Iowa — Jane Darlene Droeszler, 65, of Saint Donatus, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
SAINT DONATUS, Iowa — Jane Darlene Droeszler, 65, of Saint Donatus, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at St. Donatus Catholic Church with Father Bob Gross as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Donatus Cemetery.
Jane was born March 30, 1958, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Charles and Bernice P. Thiltgen Robbins. On February 4, 1977, she married Robert “Bob” Droeszler in St. Donatus Catholic Church.
Jane graduated from Hempstead High School in 1976. She worked through Manpower Temporary Services, and was then a secretary for 8 years at Wallis, Kunnert, Price and Smith Insurance company.
Jane loved crossword puzzles and embroidering in her spare time, she loved the outdoors, traveling, and going on walks. She especially loved her trips to Door County. She loved volunteering, attending prayer meetings, and above all else she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include husband, Bob Droeszler; one daughter, Shelly Hudson of Dubuque; two stepsons, Robert Droeszler, Jr. of Cuba City, WI, and Tom Droeszler of San Francisco, CA; four grandchildren, Zeke (Isabel) Voseberg, Colton Voseberg, Emmett Thurston, and Cooper Thurston; one great granddaughter, Reyna Voseberg; three sisters, Janice (Gregg) Finn of Hazel Green, WI, Joyce (Dick) Rohner of Dubuque, Judy (Fred) Brimeyer of Holy Cross, IA; four brothers, Jim (Joanne) Robbins of Franklin, TN, Johnny (Kathy) Robbins of Dubuque, Joey (Dee) Robbins of Dubuque, IA, and Jeffrey (Tammy) Robbins of Dubuque; six sister-in-laws, Barb Dean, Mary Droeszler, Nancy Droeszler, Ann (Phil) Mowbray, Vicky (Dan) Long all of Platteville, WI and Deb Droeszler of Sabula, IA; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son Wesley Droeszler; two brothers, Jerome and Jess Robbins; one sister Joan Robbins; one sister-in-law, Mary Kay Robbins; one brother-in-law, Ron Droeszler; and her in-laws, Harlan and Eileen Droeszler.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Juvenile Diabetes Association.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.