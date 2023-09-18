Louis J. Berning, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa.
RoxAnn Boyes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Patrick J. Coyle, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Sharing of memories and prayer service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Catherine A. Daly, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston.
Richard J. Frank, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Heather K. Fuller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mae Grebner, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton.
Joanne M. Hagensten, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Judith A. Hildebrand, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Mildred E. Kreul, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Michael Molitor, Bolivar, Mo. — Gathering: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill.
Mary C. Neis, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary Deborah Paige, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 2360 Carter Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel.
Linda R. Schmidt, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Alice A. Staples, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Norma M. Starrett, Lancaster, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Francis J. Stelpflug, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Pamela C. Strehlow, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 5:45 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ruben Van Dasselaar, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.