EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Winona “Nona” Marilyn Miller, 81, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, February 3, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community after a long struggle with chronic disease.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no wake or Mass service at this time. A memorial service and celebration of life for our beloved Nona Miller will be held later this year. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
She was born November 1, 1939, in Hurdland, Mo., the daughter of Jesse and Pauline (Campbell) Cook, of Gibbs, Mo.
Nona graduated valedictorian from LaPlata High School in 1957 and moved to Des Moines for work where she met Richard “Dick” Miller. They were married on April 22, 1961, at the Cathedral in Des Moines. Dick and Nona eventually moved to Galena, then later settled next to Dick’s parents on Menominee Road.
Nona was a devoted mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She loved gardening, fishing, baking, puzzles and visiting and playing cards with her extended family. She loved hugs, learning about other people and their families, and following family histories through obituary clippings in the local newspapers. She was a strong, smart, funny and affectionate woman. She will be dearly missed.
Nona is survived by her four children, Jim (Karen) Miller, of Dyersburg, Tenn.; Linda Miller (Steve Manion), of Altadena Calif.; Alan Miller (Sandy), of Madison, Wis.; and David Miller, of Galena, Ill.; three grandchildren, Steven, Samantha and Logan Miller; a brother, Jesse (Sheryl) Cook, of Humansville, Mo.; three brothers-in-law, Robert M. Miller, of Hazel Green, Wis., Isadore Kowalski, of Cuba City, Wis., and Robert Harold (Linda) Lauffer, of Lawson, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nona was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard “Dick” Miller, on September 13, 2018; two daughters-in-law, Chrisanne and Leslie Miller; a grandson, Christopher Miller; her sisters, Laura Hayes, of Kirksville, Mo., Leah Drummond, of New Baden, Ill., Virginia Cook and Juanita Cook, of San Diego, Calif., and Ramona Lauffer, of Lawson, Mo.; her brothers-in-law, Leland Hays, of Kirksville, Mo., and Herb Drummond, of New Baden, Ill.; her sisters-in-law, Helen Kowalski, of Cuba City, Wis., and Pat Miller, of Hazel Green, Wis.; and niece, Audrey (Miller) Brandt, of Kieler, Wis.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the entire staff of Galena Stauss Nursing home for the love and outstanding care given to Nona during the last few years. They would like to also thank the caregivers of Hospice of Dubuque and the many doctors and nurses of Midwest Medical Center. Memorial contributions can be made to Galena Stauss Senior Care Community or Hospice of Dubuque.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.