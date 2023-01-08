Rev. Dr. C. Howard Wallace, who for nearly 60 years served the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary with energy, compassion, wit, and wisdom, entered into eternal life on December 21, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 98.

Clyde Howard Wallace (Howard) was born to Adlai Grover and Charlene Duggan Wallace on January 6, 1924, in Wellington, Kansas. Descended from a long line of Presbyterian ministers, his parents instilled in him the love of Christ, a passion for nature and travel, along with a strong desire to serve others. He grew up during the Dust Bowl years in South Central Kansas. He later recalled times when he was dismissed from school early due to the impending “black rollers,” which led to the chore of sweeping sand from the interior of their humble home. His family was one of modest means; however, they made sure that didn’t restrict them from traveling, often in the company of a diverse set of companions. It was during these trips that Howard witnessed intense discrimination, which would ultimately contribute to his strong belief in inclusivity for all.

