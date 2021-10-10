Donald Rohner Telegraph Herald Oct 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Donald Rohner, 88, of Guttenberg, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Garnavillo, Iowa.Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guttenberg-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Former Dubuque fabric store finds new life hosting estate sales Ask Amy: Friend's husband a bull in her china shop Prairie du Chien man sentenced to 20 years for death of 3-year-old 2 sustain life-threatening injuries in Lafayette County crash Sunny skies, big crowds greet return of Galena Country Fair