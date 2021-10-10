GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Donald Rohner, 88, of Guttenberg, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Garnavillo, Iowa.

Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you