BERNARD, Iowa — Patricia Elaine (McDermott) Larkin, 91, of River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.
To honor Patricia’s life, there will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 2, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church in Bernard. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Peosta, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Patricia was born the youngest of 10 to Alberic and Mary (McDonald) McDermott on Maple Valley Farm in rural Bernard on November 12, 1931. She attended school at Fillmore and later graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque.
She married the love of her life, Joe Larkin, on November 28, 1951, at Holy Family Church, Peosta. Patricia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her “children equally.” Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were loved desperately and unconditionally.
Patricia was an active member of the Rosary Societies at Holy Family and at St. Patrick’s Garryowen. She was a former 4H leader of the Bernard Bachelorettes for many years and is responsible for teaching many young ladies in the area to sew. Sewing was not only an occupation for Patricia but a passion. She made her children’s clothing, as well as her own one-of-a-kind creations. She was known for always being “dressed to the nines.” Patricia proudly wore her deep Irish heritage on her sleeve.
Patricia is survived by her four children Linda Gleason, Jim (Mary Kay) Larkin, Ann (Wane) Kurt and Dan (Sue) Larkin, her grandchildren Megan (Jason) Wichman, Shannon (Luke) Ritt, Pat (Jordan) Larkin, Joe (Sarah) Larkin, Avory (Eric) Freund, Dylan (Amy) Kurt, Adrianne Kurt (Scott Busby), John Larkin (Olivia Nano), step-granddaughter Rachel (Erik) Dykeman, her great-grandchildren Finely and Stella Wichman, Brian and Beau Ritt, Langston and Kaley Larkin, Leo and Vince Larkin, Corbin and Gavin Freund, Claire Kurt, and Calvin and Vanna Dykeman, and one sister-in-law Irene (Chuck) McDermott, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, grandson Brian Larkin Gleason, son-in-law Rick Gleason, her parents Alberic and Mary McDermott, four sisters and their spouses Mabel and Leo Sweeney, Bernice and Jack Faley, Dot and Vince Murray, Marge and Tom Sweeney, five brothers and their spouses Louie and Irene Sweeney, Red and Rita McDermott, Shorty and Dorothy McDermott, Chuck McDermott, Clem and Imada McDermott.
In lieu of flowers, a Patricia Larkin Memorial Fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank Compasses of Cedar Rapids. Also, Patricia felt truly blessed by the angels of the River Bend staff and residents.
