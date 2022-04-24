ODESSA, Fla. — Catherine “Kay” Manternach, 88, of Odessa, Florida, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Saturday at the church. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is entrusted with arrangements. The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home webpage, www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com
Kay was born on March 14, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Anthony and Dorothy (Lilly) DeMaio. She married Richard Manternach on May 30, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. She is survived by her daughter, Amy and Amy’s husband Scott Green, of Odessa, FL., and their son, Ethan; her son, David Manternach, and his daughter, Taylor, of Henderson, NV; and her sister, Letty with husband Joseph Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and three siblings, Bea Goodmann, Pat McGeeney and Carl DeMaio.
A native of Dubuque, Kay attended high school at the Immaculate Conception Academy of Dubuque. Her junior year, she was hired part-time by Dupaco Credit Union. Following her graduation in 1952, she was hired full time and was named Assistant Treasurer. Kay and Rich crossed paths at a Nativity dance in 1951. They courted for the next four years, getting married in 1955. That same year, Kay left Dupaco and joined Caradco as Assistant to the Advertising Director. Six years later, she became a stay-at-home mom with the birth of her son, David. Ten years later, Rich and Kay gave birth to their second child, Amy. In 1979, when the children were older, Kay went back to work at Bisanz, Drozda and Evitts Insurance becoming a licensed insurance agent five years later. After retiring, Kay volunteered at Stonehill Care Center hosting ice cream socials and various activities for residents. Upon her husband’s death in 2021, Kay moved to Florida to live with her daughter and family. Amy and her mom called everyday a new adventure.
Nothing was more important than Kay’s faith and love of family. She was known for her amazing cooking, avid reading and commitment to friends.
In memory of Kay, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.