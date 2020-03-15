Mary Lou Jacobi, 70, of Dubuque, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until a 7:00 p.m. prayer service Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lou will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Thomas McDermott as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Mary Lou was born August 8, 1949, in Dubuque, the daughter of Donald Wesley and Eldora Christina (Richard) Eddy. On November 23, 1990, she married Gerald Harold “Jake” Jacobi at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death September 14, 2012.
She was a 1967 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. She was a office manager for Dr. Zelinskas for 22 years, Dr. Herzberger for three years, and worked at Steve Buchheit State Farm for 25 years.
Mary Lou’s family was very important to her. She loved her brother Dick and sister-in-law Darlene and their families. She was a proud aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt.
Jake was the love of her life. They did everything together. They both loved Christmas. The house was decorated every year — Jake with his villages and Mary Lou with her Christmas trees and decorations in every room of the house.
Mary Lou was “the friend a friend would love to have.” She was always going to a nursing home, hospital, or someone’s house to visit, play cards, or just sit and talk or pray. If you needed her, she was there.
She loved life and lived life her way. She didn’t have any children — her pets were her kids.
She had a strong faith in God and rarely missed a mass. Consider yourself blessed if you were on her prayer list — that meant you were someone very special to her.
Birthdays were something special to her, only she didn’t have a birth “day,” she had a birth “month.” She celebrated the whole month of August.
She loved her country. The Fourth of July was almost as important as Christmas.
When her friend Emil Hoffman lost his wife, he moved in with Mary Lou and they had a great companionship. They both enjoyed playing the penny slots at the casino. She took care of Emil until his death at the age of 90 years old.
She had a great but short friendship with Tom Glab. They both lost their spouses and enjoyed going out together with friends.
Survivors include her brother, Richard (Darlene) Eddy, of Dubuque; four nieces and nephews, Dick (Paula) Eddy, Kathy (Steve) McDermott, Jeff (Char) Eddy, and Nancy (Dave) Crimmins; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; 10 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and her poodle, Penny.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donald Eddy; and her special friend, Emil.
Her family thanks Dr. Kirkendall and his nurse Kate, and the staff at MercyOne for their kind care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Dubuque Humane Society and Hospice of Dubuque.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Mary Lou’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.