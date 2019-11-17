FARLEY, Iowa — James L. Kraus, 81, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. today at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where the Farley American Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 4:30 p.m. and the Farley Fire Department will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 11 a.m. on Monday, November, 18, 2019, also at the funeral home. Services for Jim will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, with full military honors afforded by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Jim was born March 30, 1938, in Farley, son of Leo J. and Alvina C. (Schmitt) Kraus. He is a graduate of the former St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Farley. On October 13, 1962, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Oberbroeckling. She preceded him in death on May 10, 1996. On February 18, 2000, he was united in marriage to Sue (Sweeney) Konzen. He was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of Rolling Knolls Golf Course, where he proudly mowed the “rough” for over 20 years. Jim also worked with his friends at Reiff Funeral Home for several years. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
He was a veteran, having served in the Air Force for four years. He entered the service on September 6, 1956, at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, and he went on to Ground and Intercept Radio Operator School at Keisler AFB. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, the Altar and Rosary Society, choir and served on the Parish Council and School Board. He was a former member of the Farley City Council, the Farley Park Board and the Farley Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Kraus of Farley; four children, Kevin Kraus (Rene Kelly), of Dubuque, Kurt (Sue) Kraus, of Marion, Iowa, Kim (Bob) Nauman, of Iowa City, and Kent (Andrea) Kraus, of Peosta, Iowa; ten grandchildren; Sue’s children, Andy Konzen, of Farley, Marty (Bobbi) Konzen, of Dubuque, and Tracey (Nick) Reicher, of Hopkinton, Iowa; eight grandchildren; his father and mother-in-law, Jim and Lois Sweeney; two sisters, Mary Westermeyer, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Irene (Larry) Scherrman, of Farley; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Coyle, of Cascade, Iowa, Jane (Ron) Deutmeyer, of Dyersville, Iowa, Marge (Rick) Gansemer, of Rickardsville, Iowa, Barb Sweeney and Nancy (Brian) Schlueter, both of Dyersville, Jr. (Angie Bennett) Sweeney, of Farley, Karen (Keith) Neyen, of Farley, Lois Oberbroeckling, of Waterloo, Iowa, Tom (Joanne) Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville, Jan (Ron) Boeckenstedt, of Waterloo, Dianne (Dennis) Duve, of Luxemburg, Iowa, and Betty Kraus, of Dubuque.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph (Elizabeth) Kraus and Bill Kraus; sisters, Doris (Ken) Kemp and Melita (Harry) O’Neill; and brothers-in-law, Carlton Westermeyer, Bob Oberbroeckling, Jim Oberbroeckling and Pat Coyle.
Memorials for Jim maybe given to Hope Lodge in Iowa City or a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.