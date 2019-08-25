DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Rochelle Lee Koeller, 55, of Dickeyville, Wis., passed away at EdenBrook in Platteville on August 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Rochelle Lee Koeller Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Rochelle was born in 1963 in Platteville, to Christian and Penny (Pratt) Koeller. After obtaining her associates degree in business, she owned and operated the Tower Motel in Dickeyville for six years, and recently had been working at Lands’ End in Dodgeville for the past several years, where she made many lasting friendships. She also sang in the choir at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville.
Rochelle was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, who loved to travel with friends and family. She was known for her big heart and big laugh that brightened any occasion. Known as “Aunt Rae Rae” to most family members, she was always there with a hug, or an offer to help whenever someone needed it. She was known for her Christmas spirit, making the best cookies, and giving gifts to all children in the family. Her zest for life and positive attitude were contagious, and her generosity was an example to all.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Koeller; siblings, Richard (Vicki) Koeller, Russell (Jody) Koeller, Robert (Dana) Koeller, Renee (Aaron) Nieckula and Ryan (Tricia) Koeller; and her many nieces and nephews, whom she lovingly referred to as “her kids.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Roxanne Moody; her brother-in-law, Patrick Moody; and her niece, Monika Moody.