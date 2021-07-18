Lynn L. Kohlenberg, of Dubuque, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. An additional visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 19th, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral, with Pastor Will Layton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Bellevue American Legion Post 273.
Lynn was born on June 3rd, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Arlene (Hueneke) Kohlenberg. He attended Riverview Country School until eighth grade and then attended Senior High School in Dubuque, where he graduated in 1963. After high school, Lynn joined the United States Air Force where he served as a munitions specialist and spent a majority of his time in service at RAF Lakenheath Air Force base in the United Kingdom.
Shortly after returning home after his time in the Air Force, Lynn met the love of his life, Eileen (Wagner), whom he married in 1972. Lynn and Eileen have one son, Chad.
Lynn was a lifelong farmer. He was a very committed farmer until his partial retirement in 2010. Even in retirement, Lynn kept himself busy by maintaining his farms. Lynn was also very active in his community. He served in many positions on the board at St. John’s Lutheran Church, was a one-time board member of the St. Donatus Community Club, he served as a member of the Bellevue Rural Fire Department board and was also a Tete Des Mortes Township Trustee. Lynn was also on the board of directors at Preston Mutual Insurance Association for over 30 years and retired from that position in 2014.
In retirement, Lynn loved spending time with his three grandchildren, who were his everything. He and Eileen also spent their winters in Gulf Shores, AL.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Eileen; son, Chad (Meghan), of Dubuque; grandchildren, Serenity, Sienna, and Teague; sister, Jeanette (James) Jamieson, of Plymouth, MA; sister-in-law, Ann Wagner of Ankeny, IA; nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces who were all special to him.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Arlene; and a sister, Joann (Kohlenberg) Kasik.
Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of MercyOne Medical Center and the Key West EMS for their outstanding care. Also, to pastor Will Layton, of St. John’s Lutheran Church, for his spiritual guidance.