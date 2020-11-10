NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Alice M. Bockenstedt, 89, of New Vienna passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Dyersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate. Masks are requested and social distancing should be observed.
Alice was born August 5, 1931, in Holy Cross, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Brecht) Jaeger. She married Clarence T. Bockenstedt on January 10, 1953, in Holy Cross, Iowa. Together they farmed near New Vienna until retiring in 1991. She was a lifetime member and past president of The Edward W. Lake VFW Auxiliary Post 7736 and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 137, a member of St. Boniface Parish and various parish volunteer activities, and the New Vienna Heritage House. There was always a plate at the table for anyone who helped on the farm or showed up to visit. She had great pride in her family and she was a great gardener and took pride in her beautiful flower beds.
Survivors include her daughters: Joan (Dennis) Kloser, of Dyersville, Ann (Dennis) Finn, of Dubuque, Elaine (Brad) Perrinjaquet and Mary (David) Fisher, both of Edgewood, Barb (Paul) Maiers, of Holy Cross; sons: Dan (Peggy) Bockenstedt, of Evansville, WI, Joe Bockenstedt and Bill (Shelly) Bockenstedt, both of New Vienna; 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Weber, of Dubuque, and Jeanette Bergan, of Edgewood; a sister-in-law, Grace Kirsch, of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Thomas and Agatha (Bohenkamp) Bockenstedt; her husband, Clarence; in-laws: Eugene Bockenstedt, Martin (Virgene) Bockenstedt, Laverne “Toby” (Dula) Bockenstedt, Alice Bockenstedt, John Kirsch, Bernard Weber and Kenneth Bergan.
Memorials are preferred to Camp Courageous of Iowa, Hospice of Dubuque, or the Ellen Kennedy Living Center. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
