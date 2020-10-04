Elaine H. Mellon, age 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed her earthly journey on September 27, 2020, at Ennoble Manor in Dubuque.
To honor Elaine’s life, a private family service is being held.
Elaine was born on May 27, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, a daughter to Harry and Lillian (Macker) Schroeder. She attended Dubuque Senior High School and eventually made her way to the sales counter at Kresge’s, where she would meet the love of her life, Maurice Mellon, who was heard saying at times that he met his million dollar baby at a 5 and 10 cent store. They would be blessed with three children and 69 years together before he was sadly called home ahead of her. Elaine also spent a few years working at Kmart, but primarily was quite content to be at home loving and nurturing her family.
She was a devoted wife and mother who thought she understood real joy; that is, until the grandkids came along, and now she was easily able to redefine that term. Elaine’s home was known for wonderful Sunday dinners, the sounds of big band music in the background, and the most festive Christmas decorations around. When the weather was nice enough, the family gatherings would regularly be moved to Eagle Point Park, where a picnic atmosphere could be introduced for all to enjoy. Elaine always loved dressing up to go dancing with Maurie and their friends, at the Melody Mill and the Fairgrounds, but when a little time for tranquility made its way into her days at home, she could often be found with her crochet needles creating magic in her hands, or working on her most recent jig-saw and crossword puzzles.
We are beyond saddened that our sweetest mother, grandmother and friend has been called home today, but we are also grateful for the years that we were blessed with her loving spirit and to know that she and Maurice have finally found one another again. Thank you, Elaine, for being a shining example for all who knew and loved you and may the peace of the Lord be yours, now and forever.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Elaine include her three loving children, Maurine (Kenneth) Harris, Bellevue, IA, Colleen (Robert) Steinmann, Dubuque, IA, and David (Mary) Mellon, Davenport, IA; her seven adored grandchildren, Michael (Shelly Cullen) Harris, Lori (Danny Whipple) Daniels, James (Beckie) Harris, Kerry (Robert) Preece, Benjamin (Kate) Steinmann, Courtney (Aundra) Robinson, and Andrew Mellon; her 10 great-grandchildren, Sarah Rogers, Reilly Gilbert, Brenna Harris, Hunter Harris, Kendra Harris, Kevin Mueller, Talia Robinson, Micah Robinson, Stone McKenna, and Sierra McKenna; her three great-great-grandchildren, Lilith Gilbert, Jax Gilbert, and Michael Gilbert; her furry companion, Angel; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maurice H. Mellon; and her brother and sister-in-law, Merlyn and Jean Schroeder.
Elaine’s family would like to express a sincere thank-you to Dr. Jared Freiburger, his nurses and staff, along with the nurses and staff at Ennoble Manor and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their professional and compassionate care of Elaine, and her family.
