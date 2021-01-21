Vivian Fern (Palmer) Culbertson, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the age of 100.
Vivian was born on July 19, 1920, to David and Tena (Ball) Palmer outside of Garber, Iowa. She was the fifth child of nine. Vivian taught three years in a one room school-house in Clayton County, Iowa, before marrying Lee Culbertson on January 1, 1942, in Kirksville, Mo. Vivian and Lee lost their twins, Garth and Garland, shortly after their birth in 1944 and in 1948 their daughter, Linda Lou, died during childbirth. In 1953, Vivian and Lee welcomed their only living child, Robert.
Vivian loved God and her family. She was proud of her son’s ministry and loved to hear his sermons. Her grandchildren were so very special to her and they loved spending time at Lee and Vivian’s farm outside of Edgewood, Iowa. After Lee’s death, Vivian moved to West Des Moines to be closer to Bob and Julia, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Vivian left a mark on those she met with her kindness, generosity and joyful smile. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, her church family, and playing cards.
Family left to cherish her memory are her son, Bob and daughter-in-law Julia Culbertson; her three grandchildren, Jeni (Dustin) Dooley, Chris (Kayce) Culbertson, and Betsy (Ryan) DeHaan; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Hoth, of Neosho, Mo., and Etta Wilson, of Cedar Rapids, IA; and her brother, Kenny (Joyce) Palmer, of Lakeland, FL.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; three infant children; parents; and siblings, Glenn Palmer, Zala Werger, Ivanelle Powell, Del Palmer, and Dick Palmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Windsor UMC in Windsor Heights, IA, or Trinity UMC in Edgewood, IA.
Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood. The service will be livestreamed at the Trinity UMC at Edgewood, Iowa Facebook page.