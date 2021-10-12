Beverly Rose Miller, 72, of Dubuque, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., in Dubuque on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 3-7 p.m.
Beverly was born to Betty Leibfried Miller and Sydney Miller on January 15, 1949 in Dubuque. She grew up on the North End, attended Holy Ghost grade school and graduated from Wahlert High School, class of 1966.
Bev lived life with a great sense of adventure and her kind and vibrant spirit was well-known and cherished by all those who knew and loved her.
Family was paramount to Bev, and Bev considered so many loved ones her family. She adored and fiercely loved her sons — Max and Ross, and daughter-in-law Kristi. Bev spent 24 wonderful years with her beloved husband Mark Siegworth, who preceded her in death, but left her with the gift of Gary, Mary, Shanna, David, Tyler, Sam and grandchildren Tessa, Ethan, Ava, Hope, Joy. She shared a close friendship with her brother Bob Miller and sister-in-law Lynn, who lived less than a block away.
Bev was a savvy and dynamic businessperson and was proud to have owned and operated Sid’s Beverage since 1977, which continues to thrive today under the ownership of her son, Ross.
Travel was an integral part of Bev’s life. When she regaled anyone with her stories of voyages abroad and in the U.S., it was as if she had lived lifetimes in one life. She treasured her experiences traveling with Mark, her family and her friends. She also loved a good game of euchre or pinochle and could play for hours if she had a deck in her hand.
From her perfectly coordinated outfits to her unique furnishings, Bev had a style that was extraordinary, distinctly her own, and one that included a lot of purple — her favorite color.
Beverly opened her heart and home to so many. Her kindness, strength, courage and love were unmatched and will serve as an example to the many loved ones that will keep her spirit alive.
Bev is survived by her son Maxwell Miller of Madison, Wis., son Ross Miller (Kristi Schnee) of Dubuque; Gary Siegworth (Mary Gibbs) of Dubuque; Shanna Prine (David Oster) and their children Tessa, Ethan & Ava, of Dubuque; Tyler Siegworth (Sam) and their children Hope, and Joy, of Kansas City; her brother Bob Miller (Lynn) of Dubuque; nephew David (Elena) Miller and their children Luke, Cole, and Sophia; nephew Tom (Ellen Goodmann) Miller and their children Violet and Freya; nephew Daniel (Brittany) Miller and their children Gracie and Gage; aunts and uncles Joan and Bob Valentine and Daniel and Micki Leibfried, and Olie Avery, and many cousins and extended family. Bev is also survived by close friends Lee Highlund, Eileen O’Neil, her beloved cat Twin, and so many other friends she was grateful to have made over her incredible lifetime.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Seigworth; her parents, Betty and Sid Miller; and her grandparents Nud and Doc Miller and Stella and George Leibfried.