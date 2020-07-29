Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Hazel L. Ellis, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. today, Union Nagle Cemetery, Patch Grove, Wis.
David J. Harry, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Linwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Thomas E. Heath, Iowa City, formerly of Dubuque — Graveside Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. today, Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa.
Mary J. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Kenneth J. McDermott, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.
Ralph L. Rolling, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
William M. Schneider, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Denver C. Traum Jr., Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.