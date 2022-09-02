BELLEVUE, Iowa — June M. (Droessler) Deppe, 73 of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a sudden accident. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.

June was born February 21, 1949, the daughter of Howard and Katherine “Kay” (Flogel) Droessler. She graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1967 and then attended Capri Beauty College. June married David Deppe on May 18, 1968. Dave was serving in the US Marines, so June joined him in Memphis, TN and then Bufford, SC during his service time. They moved back to Bellevue in 1972 and have resided in their current home since 1975 at Spruce Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.