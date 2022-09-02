BELLEVUE, Iowa — June M. (Droessler) Deppe, 73 of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a sudden accident. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
June was born February 21, 1949, the daughter of Howard and Katherine “Kay” (Flogel) Droessler. She graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1967 and then attended Capri Beauty College. June married David Deppe on May 18, 1968. Dave was serving in the US Marines, so June joined him in Memphis, TN and then Bufford, SC during his service time. They moved back to Bellevue in 1972 and have resided in their current home since 1975 at Spruce Creek.
June worked as a beautician, raised her family at home, then returned to work at Ensign and finally retiring from McGraw-Hill. She enjoyed doing ceramics in her earlier years, quilting, and she was a great cook. June adored her family and especially her grandchildren and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, David; their sons, Brian (Tammy) Deppe and Craig Deppe; granddaughters, Paige and Taylor Deppe; siblings, Bruce (Deb) Droessler and Shirley (Pat) Cloos; and numerous extended relatives.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Kay Droessler; and her, father and mother in-law, Ardell and Lois Deppe. Cards and Condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o June Deppe Family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
