Dale W. Stierman, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 3:52 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by family at Stonehill Care Center.
To honor Dale’s life, in accordance with his wishes, private family services and burial were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery following cremation. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dale was born October 22, 1929, in Canova, South Dakota, son of Fred T. and Agnes M. (Gassman) Stierman.
Dale attended school in Dubuque and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Navy from 1948 until 1952.
Dale found love early in life, and would marry Virginia Kenyon in 1951 in Dubuque. Sadly, she would pass away far too young on May 23, 1967. Luckily, Dale would find love again with Beverly “Bev” Meyer, and on December 13, 1974, they would marry. Together, they would raise their families and spend 43 wonderful years together.
Dale was a hard worker who always provided for his family. He began his photography career with the Telegraph Herald in 1952 and would eventually retire in 1987.
When he found some free time, Dale loved to get out on the river for some fishing, and Bev was always willing to accompany him. They made a point of making time for each other and regularly went out for a night on the town of dining and dancing. However, their family was always their main focal point, and Dale looked forward to family gatherings and playing poker with the kids. Dale also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a very good bowler in his younger days, and in more recent years, he enjoyed playing games on the computer.
We are deeply saddened at the loss of our dad, grandpa and great-grandpa here on this Earth, but we know that he is now happily reunited with all of his beloved family members who have gone home before him.
Those left to cherish Dale’s memory include his children, Sue Ann (Robert) Baumhover, II, Dubuque, IA, Marsha (Paul) Conlon, Dubuque, IA, Kit (Harry) Klotz, Prairie du Chien, WI, Carla (Rick) Heer, Katy, TX, Bret (Marcia) Stierman, Dubuque, IA, Robin (David) Reed, Center Point, IA, Brian (Veronica) Stierman, Denver, CO, Dale J. “D.J.” (Lisa) Stierman, Dubuque, IA, Laura Chapman, Dubuque, IA, and Kelly (Michael) Pearson, Tulsa, OK; his 27 grandchildren; his 32 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Louise Stierman, Dearborn Heights, MI.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia Stierman; his second wife, Beverly Stierman; a son, Bruce Stierman in infancy; a grandson, Joshua Reed; a sister, Eileen (Mike) White; and his 5 brothers, Eldon (Margie) Stierman, LeRoy (Barbara) Stierman, Clyde (Marie) Stierman, Clarence (Nadine) Stierman and Cyril Stierman.
Dale’s family would like to thank Dr. Eric Engelman and his staff, and the outstanding nurses and staff of Stonehill, and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kindness and compassion and the wonderful care they have provided for Dale.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Dale’s memory to benefit some of his favorite charities, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dale Stierman Family.
