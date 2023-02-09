SCHAPVILLE, Ill. — Gary Ray Stadel, “Corn”, 72, from Schapville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Gary was born in Freeport, Illinois to Raymond L. and Mary Ann (Werner) Stadel on June 12, 1950.
Gary grew up on the farm in Schapville with his parents and four siblings. He attended the one-room schoolhouse where he was 2nd in his class (there were only 2) until they transitioned to Scales Mound School, where he would meet the love of his life, Carla Skaggs. They were united in marriage on July 15, 1972 and would spend the next 50 plus years together. Along the way, they were blessed with three amazing sons, Ryan, Paul and Mark. Gary learned so much from his own father at a young age and was devoted to his greatest passion in life, farming. Farming was more than a job to Gary; second to his family, it was his everything. He instilled this love for farming and hard work in each of his sons. Many fond memories were made by all that got to experience hanging out in the barn, drinking Pabst and cow skiing. Gary also had a love for hunting, which his sons inherited as well. He loved anything John Deere and was always very generous with everyone he knew. He would offer a helping hand, a loan, a cold beer or whatever anyone needed. Later in life, his greatest joy was his grandchildren. Sneaking them suckers always put a smile on his face.
Gary leaves behind his wife, Carla, his three sons Ryan (Kara), Paul (Maggie) and Mark (Tara), his seven grandchildren: Paisley, Ian, Ezra, Finn, Asher, Wesley and Beau, his siblings Sharon Webster, Deb Walters, Donna (Keith) Gerlich, his in-laws Tanna (Dick) Thole, Dale (Danetta) Skaggs and Sheri Stadel.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Raymond and Mary Ann) and Carla’s parents (Lyle and Frances), his brother Don, brothers-in-law Ronnie Webster and Randy Walters.
There will be a visitation in remembrance of Gary on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, IL.
Honoring Gary’s request, there will be a private family service at the farm, at a later date.
The family would like to extend a thank you to all the physicians and nurses at MHLC in Darlington, Unity Point Health-Meriter, Madison and FHN Hospice. The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to all of Gary’s devoted friends, especially Marty Cleary and Jim Popp.
