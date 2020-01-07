ELDORADO, Iowa — Kenneth Vagts, 86, of Eldorado, Iowa, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home in Eldorado.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, and one hour before services at the church on Saturday. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, with Rev. Ginny Olson as the Officiant. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Eldorado, with military rites. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.