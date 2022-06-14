PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dr. Kurt Christian Rolle was born May 1,1938 to Chris and Kaethe (Hoepner) Rolle near Algoma, Wisconsin. Kurt passed away peacefully at home June 11, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was married to Joy Fruit, April 7, 1961, and they were blessed with son Kurt (Arlene), Loreli Schlamp(George), Timothy(Kana), Heidi, Charity Baxter (Dan), Sunshine Emerick (Mark). Grandchildren are Paul, Joni, Joshua, Kari-Ann, Micah, Jonathan, Molly, Dane, Momoko, Kurt, Jordan, Jacob, Sophia, Rena, Danny, Austin, John, Luke, Lila and Violet. They are blessed with 7 great-grandchildren.
Kurt graduated from Winchester High School in 1956 and worked at Perfect Circle in Hagerstown during the summer months. He continued working there until the fall of 1956 when he attended Purdue University to study Mechanical Engineering and graduated in 1960 with a BS degree, continuing his position at Perfect Circle.
In 1964, the family moved to Kettering, Ohio where Kurt was offered a job as a Mechanical Engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he worked with aerial refueling of aircraft. A few years later, he was offered a position as assistant Professor at the University of Dayton in Mechanical Engineering. He earned a Master of Science degree in Engineering in 1968 at U. D. with a thesis on Biomechanics. Ten years later he earned a PhD from University of Dayton.
Kurt, Joy, and family moved to Canada in 1978. During the two years they lived there, Kurt farmed, raised hay, and experienced logging in the north country. Kurt was offered a job at UW- Platteville in 1980 and they chose to accept the offer and return to Wisconsin. He was a professor of Mechanical Engineering for 38 years at UW-P and served for a time as department chair of engineering. He loved being a professor and believed he could learn from the students as well as teaching them.
Kurt is the author of three textbooks, Introduction to Thermodynamics, Heat and Mass Transfer, and Thermodynamics and Heat Power. He was selected as a “Golden Graduate” alumnus from Winchester High School in 2018 for his life-long accomplishments. He always sought to be self-sufficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Kurt promoted conservation and renewable energy sources, and he had a huge heart for contributing to organizations that gave help to oppressed or disadvantaged people.
His family, friends, students, and colleagues will greatly miss his gentle ways, generosity, wisdom, and love that he shared so abundantly. He was a role model, positive example, and extraordinary influence on his children’s and grandchildren’s lives.
A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Peniel Church, 1449 Peniel Rd., Mineral Point, WI. Burial will be at the Peniel Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
