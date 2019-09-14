BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Stanley E. “Butch” Wetter, age 63, of Boscobel, Wis., passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Hickory Grove Cemetery in rural Boscobel. Military honors will be accorded by Blake-Semrad Post #134 and Gilbertson-Pitzer-Radley VFW Post #10393, both of Boscobel.