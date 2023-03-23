Helena Fleming died peacefully in Hospice care March 22, 2023, age 96.
Helena Easson Greenhill was born in Seattle, Washington on July 22, 1926, to James Easson and Christina Ford Greenhill. She had one older sister, Jessie. She graduated from Queen Anne High School and attended Seattle Pacific College.
The Greenhills were recent Scottish immigrants for whom the focus of family life was their church fellowship comprising many European immigrants like themselves. Among them was Kenneth Fleming, whose English immigrant family also lived on Queen Anne hill.
Both Ken and Helena developed a strong interest in foreign missions sooner than an interest in each other. Even as a teenager Helena corresponded with dozens of missionaries around the world, with a particular interest in China, shared with Ken. They married on June 10, 1950, just as China was expelling all foreign missionaries in 1950-1951.
Their interests were redirected toward the Zulus in South Africa, where they arrived in 1952. Here their three children, Lois, Peter, and James were born and educated, mostly in Durban.
Helena entertained guests for meals, for overnight and for much longer visits than modest accommodations with one bathroom might have suggested. Missionaries passing through, fellow workers “coming to town” and the local young people’s group meeting Sunday afternoons were all welcome. When a man observing the wood floors pockmarked by the stiletto heels women wore in the 1960s said he wouldn’t want that on his floors she told him she didn’t mind because this was the Lord’s house, not hers.
She taught Sunday School with older girls, had Bible clubs for children, Bible studies for teenage girls, and later worked with women in a township Bible study where the women taught her to make her delicious Durban curry. Helena was very musical, her strong soprano voice gracing many weddings and other events.
In 1976 Ken and Helena relocated to Oak Park, Illinois, where Ken developed the Missions program at (then) Emmaus Bible School. In 1984 the Flemings moved along with Emmaus Bible College to Dubuque, Iowa. Helena continued her life-long focus on hospitality, as well as working in the Emmaus archives and with many activities at Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to so many.
Helena is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ken; children: Lois Fleming of Prospect Heights, Illinois, and Jim (Sharon) Fleming of Dubuque, Iowa; daughter-in-law Deb Fleming; grandchildren Peter and Katie Fleming; Daniel (Abby) Fleming, Rosana Fleming, Samuel (Laurie) Fleming and Christina Fleming, and nine great-grandchildren.
She is reunited with her parents; her son Pete (Deb) Fleming; and her sister Jessie (Dr. Daniel) Hayden.
Services will be held at Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, JFK Road, Dubuque on Saturday, March 25. Viewing is 11:30 a.m. The service will begin at 1:30 followed immediately by the burial service at Asbury Methodist Cemetery, Asbury Road. A reception will follow back at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be designated to the Kenneth C. Fleming Intercultural Studies Award at Emmaus Bible College.
Many thanks to Suzanne Esau and the staff of Oak Park Place and to Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care, especially in Helena’s final days.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences sent to the family by visiting Helena’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
