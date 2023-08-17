SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Dixie L. Paquette, age 70 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. She was born December 31, 1952, in Shullsburg, WI the daughter of William “Bill” and Birdie L (Bell) McCauley. A proud alumna of Benton High School, Dixie graduated in 1971 before pursuing higher education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education, setting the foundation for her lifelong passion for teaching. Dixie’s career began as a substitute teacher at Benton School District, where she taught 4th grade. The following year, she secured a full-time position and for 42 years, she dedicated her heart and soul to educating and inspiring the young minds of Benton. Beyond her teaching duties, Dixie was an active participant in the Benton School District. She frequently directed school plays and was honored as a Teacher of The Year.

Dixie was united in marriage to her best friend; Albert Randall “Doc” Paquette on June 3, 1978 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI.

