Lawrence Neuman Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 9, 2020 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save INDEPENDENCE, IOWA — Lawrence Neuman, 78, of Independence, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive in Cedar Falls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Independence-iowa Buchanan-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today