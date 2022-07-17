DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Luann M. VanNatta, 67, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan, Rev. Bart Timmerman and Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
Luann was born on October 29, 1954 to Gerald and Helen (Hoppenjan) Timmerman. She married Gerald “Jerry” VanNatta on October 4, 1975 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Luann was a very loving and kind-hearted person, always putting others before herself. She never missed an opportunity to show you how much she cared, whether it was by a phone call or bringing over a hot meal/dessert to comfort family and friends in their time of need. Family was the most important thing to Luann, always taking pride in her children and grandchildren and cherishing every moment spent together. She was known for her fantastic cooking and enjoyed fishing trips up north, golfing and playing cards with Jerry and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry VanNatta, Dickeyville; two children, Travis (Jodi) VanNatta, Cuba City, and Missy (Joe) Healey, Waunakee, WI; four siblings, Mary Jo Helbing, Janesville, WI, Tom (Janet) Timmerman, Cuba City, Ron (Dorothy) Timmerman, Dickeyville, and Chuck (Judy) Timmerman, Cuba City; and four grandchildren, Talan, Trevor, Gavin and Grayson VanNatta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Francis and Dorothy VanNatta; and a brother-in-law, Henry Helbing.
In lieu of flowers, a Luann M. VanNatta Memorial Fund has been established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jeff White and his staff, MercyOne Hospital of Dubuque, Meriter Hospital of Madison and St. Dominic Villa.
